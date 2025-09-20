Evelyn Palla: Pioneering Leadership at Deutsche Bahn

Evelyn Palla is set to break new ground as she is reportedly poised to become the first female CEO of Deutsche Bahn, the German state-owned railway operator.

The announcement, expected to be made by transport minister Patrick Schnieder, marks a significant moment in the company's history.

Palla, who has been with Deutsche Bahn since 2019, has an extensive career background, including roles at Infineon, E.ON, and the Austrian railway operator OeBB.

(With inputs from agencies.)