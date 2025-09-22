Left Menu

Visa Shakeup: The H-1B Frenzy Under Trump's New Policy

Workers on H-1B visas faced panic as President Trump's new visa fees forced them to rush back to the U.S. Tech companies urgently advised employees to return before the new rules took effect. Clarifications later eased some fears, but many had already made hasty travel decisions, causing widespread confusion and frustration.

Updated: 22-09-2025 04:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

President Trump's sudden imposition of new visa fees created widespread panic among H-1B visa holders, predominantly from India and China, forcing many to abandon travel plans and hurry back to the U.S. Companies like Microsoft and Amazon scrambled, issuing urgent memos to employees to return before the rules took effect.

A White House official later clarified that the changes applied only to new applicants, easing some fears for existing visa holders. However, the initial announcement sent shockwaves through Silicon Valley, prompting some workers to cut short vacations and make hasty travel decisions, sometimes leading to scenes at international airports.

While some company leaders viewed the policy as beneficial for the U.S. economy, the abrupt change highlighted ongoing debates over immigration policy, as well as the delicate balance between protecting American jobs and attracting global talent. Tech giants continue to navigate the uncertainties as the situation evolves.

(With inputs from agencies.)

