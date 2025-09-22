Visa Shakeup: The H-1B Frenzy Under Trump's New Policy

President Trump's sudden imposition of new visa fees created widespread panic among H-1B visa holders, predominantly from India and China, forcing many to abandon travel plans and hurry back to the U.S. Companies like Microsoft and Amazon scrambled, issuing urgent memos to employees to return before the rules took effect.

A White House official later clarified that the changes applied only to new applicants, easing some fears for existing visa holders. However, the initial announcement sent shockwaves through Silicon Valley, prompting some workers to cut short vacations and make hasty travel decisions, sometimes leading to scenes at international airports.

While some company leaders viewed the policy as beneficial for the U.S. economy, the abrupt change highlighted ongoing debates over immigration policy, as well as the delicate balance between protecting American jobs and attracting global talent. Tech giants continue to navigate the uncertainties as the situation evolves.

