OPPO India Unveils Spectacular Deals for Flipkart's Big Billion Day Sale 2025

This festive season, OPPO India announces unmatched offers during the Flipkart Big Billion Day Sale 2025. From 22nd September to 2nd October, consumers can upgrade to the latest OPPO devices, including the OPPO K13x 5G and OPPO Enco Buds 3 Pro, at exceptional festive prices with compelling design and performance.

This Festive Season, Own OPPO K13x 5G -Toughest 5G Smartphone Under 10K* at ₹9,999 During the Flipkart Big Billion Day Sale. Image Credit: ANI
Amidst festive celebrations, OPPO India has surged ahead with its Grand Festive Bonanza, timed perfectly for the Flipkart Big Billion Day Sale 2025. Marking a significant sale window from 22nd September to 2nd October, OPPO offers remarkable deals across popular categories, including the OPPO K Series 5G smartphones and cutting-edge AIoT devices like OPPO Pad SE.

The spotlight shines brightly on the OPPO K13x 5G, a beloved choice among Flipkart shoppers. It's available at ₹9,499 for the initial two days of the sale. With its allure further enhanced by festive colour options, Mist White and Breeze Blue, the K13x promises durability and style, certified with military-grade toughness and advanced display and battery technologies.

Further enriching its roster, OPPO's K Series delivers through state-of-the-art offerings such as the K13 Turbo Series, featuring built-in cooling fans for gaming enthusiasts, making it a sought-after device for top-end performance. Alongside, OPPO's AIoT entries, particularly the OPPO Pad SE and Enco Buds 3 Pro, are set to transform entertainment and productivity experiences for users, packed with premium features at unbeatable prices.

