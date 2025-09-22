Left Menu

Navratri Kicks Off with Surging Car Sales After GST Cuts

Amidst the festive spirit of Navratri, automotive dealers witnessed a significant surge in footfalls as buyers were eager to avail the benefits of the revised GST regime. The temporary price cut led to increased customer inquiries and car deliveries, marking a promising start for the automotive industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-09-2025 18:59 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 18:59 IST
Navratri Kicks Off with Surging Car Sales After GST Cuts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Automotive dealers experienced a surge in customer footfall as the revelry of Navratri commenced, driven by attractive price reductions under the new GST regime, as FADA President C S Vigneshwar highlighted.

In a dialogue with PTI, Vigneshwar revealed an uptick in customer inquiries over the last few weeks and a positive sales trajectory at the start of the festival. He emphasized the long-term benefits of the tax reform, expecting it to bolster the industry for years.

Notably, online used-car platform CARS24 reported a remarkable 400% increase in deliveries by 2 PM on Navratri's first day, with Delhi-NCR seeing the highest sales. Meanwhile, industry leaders like Honda are leveraging the GST benefits to offer limited-period strategic pricing, ensuring heightened consumer interest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sports Buzz: NFL Twists, Musetti's Rise, and Injuries Aplenty

Sports Buzz: NFL Twists, Musetti's Rise, and Injuries Aplenty

 Global
2
Decisive Blow: Top Naxal Leaders Eliminated by Security Forces

Decisive Blow: Top Naxal Leaders Eliminated by Security Forces

 India
3
Moldova's Political Turmoil: Allegations of Russian Interference Ahead of Crucial Election

Moldova's Political Turmoil: Allegations of Russian Interference Ahead of Cr...

 Global
4
Trump's Controversial Claims: Tylenol and Autism

Trump's Controversial Claims: Tylenol and Autism

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students see generative AI as a supplement, not a substitute, in learning

From monitoring to decision-making: How AI is transforming sustainable environmental governance

Dark side of AI supply chains: Exploitation, secrecy, and e-waste

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025