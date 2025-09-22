Navratri Kicks Off with Surging Car Sales After GST Cuts
Amidst the festive spirit of Navratri, automotive dealers witnessed a significant surge in footfalls as buyers were eager to avail the benefits of the revised GST regime. The temporary price cut led to increased customer inquiries and car deliveries, marking a promising start for the automotive industry.
Automotive dealers experienced a surge in customer footfall as the revelry of Navratri commenced, driven by attractive price reductions under the new GST regime, as FADA President C S Vigneshwar highlighted.
In a dialogue with PTI, Vigneshwar revealed an uptick in customer inquiries over the last few weeks and a positive sales trajectory at the start of the festival. He emphasized the long-term benefits of the tax reform, expecting it to bolster the industry for years.
Notably, online used-car platform CARS24 reported a remarkable 400% increase in deliveries by 2 PM on Navratri's first day, with Delhi-NCR seeing the highest sales. Meanwhile, industry leaders like Honda are leveraging the GST benefits to offer limited-period strategic pricing, ensuring heightened consumer interest.
(With inputs from agencies.)
