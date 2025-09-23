U.S. Stock Markets Soar as Nvidia Fuels Tech Rally
U.S. stock indexes hit record highs, driven by Nvidia's $100 billion investment in OpenAI and Apple's favorable iPhone 17 outlook. Despite recent Fed rate cuts, some officials caution against further reductions as inflation control remains a focus. Investor concern arises over new U.S. visa fees and potential links between Tylenol and autism.
The U.S. stock markets continued their upward trend with major indexes closing at record highs for a third consecutive session. Nvidia announced its plan to invest up to $100 billion in OpenAI, driving a surge in its share prices and boosting the markets.
Additionally, Apple saw an increase in its stock value after Wedbush increased its price target, citing strong demand for the iPhone 17. Federal Reserve officials offered mixed signals on rate cuts, with some cautioning against further reductions as inflation control remains a priority.
Investor sentiment was also influenced by President Trump's new visa fees for foreign workers, sparking backlash from technology sector leaders. Meanwhile, concerns arose over an anticipated announcement linking Tylenol use during pregnancy to autism, a claim disputed by many healthcare professionals.
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S. stocks
- Nvidia
- OpenAI
- Apple
- iPhone 17
- Fed rate cuts
- stock indexes
- visa fees
- Tylenol
- autism
ALSO READ
Apple Fans Flood Stores for iPhone 17 Series Launch
Apple Fever: iPhone 17 Launch Electrifies Bengaluru Shoppers
Nasdaq and S&P 500 Surge Amid Fed Rate Cuts and Nvidia's Intel Investment
Apple Unveils iPhone 17 Series to Frenzied Crowds in India
Global Equity Markets Witness Record Sell-off Amidst Fed Rate Cuts