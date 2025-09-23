U.S. Stock Markets Soar as Nvidia Fuels Tech Rally

The U.S. stock markets continued their upward trend with major indexes closing at record highs for a third consecutive session. Nvidia announced its plan to invest up to $100 billion in OpenAI, driving a surge in its share prices and boosting the markets.

Additionally, Apple saw an increase in its stock value after Wedbush increased its price target, citing strong demand for the iPhone 17. Federal Reserve officials offered mixed signals on rate cuts, with some cautioning against further reductions as inflation control remains a priority.

Investor sentiment was also influenced by President Trump's new visa fees for foreign workers, sparking backlash from technology sector leaders. Meanwhile, concerns arose over an anticipated announcement linking Tylenol use during pregnancy to autism, a claim disputed by many healthcare professionals.