Trump and Zelenskiy Edge Toward Ukraine Peace Agreement
U.S. President Trump and Ukrainian President Zelenskiy have made progress towards a peace agreement to end the war in Ukraine, though key issues like the future of Donbas remain unresolved. Trump anticipates European assistance in the efforts, while Zelenskiy seeks security guarantees. Talks continue as Russian attacks persist.
U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced progress on a potential peace agreement to end the conflict in Ukraine during a joint press conference at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort on Sunday. Both leaders admitted that unresolved issues remain, particularly regarding the contested Donbas region.
Zelenskiy confirmed an agreement on security guarantees for Ukraine, while Trump emphasized that negotiations are 95% complete and expects European nations to play a significant role in the process. Discussions include contentious points such as the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant's future and territorial disputes.
As the talks unfold, Russian airstrikes on Kyiv continue, adding urgency to the diplomatic efforts. Trump's interaction with Russian President Vladimir Putin and further talks with European leaders underline the intricate international dynamics influencing the ongoing negotiations.
