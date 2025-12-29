Algeria Triumphs Over Burkina Faso to Secure Africa Cup of Nations Last 16 Spot

Algeria's national football team secured a crucial 1-0 victory against Burkina Faso, advancing to the last 16 of the Africa Cup of Nations on Sunday. Coach Vladimir Petkovic was surprised by Burkina Faso's strong resistance, which tested Algeria's determination and strategy throughout the match.

Despite facing challenges, Petkovic praised his team's ability to control the game's pace and dictate the tempo, emphasizing the importance of focusing on the remainder of the tournament where they aim for a third continental crown.

With six points, Algeria tops Group E and remains unbeatable by Burkina Faso or Sudan, both with three points. As Algeria sets sights on Equatorial Guinea next, Burkina Faso is scheduled to face Sudan, vying for advancement.