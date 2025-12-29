Ivory Coast and Cameroon Share Spoils in Thrilling AFCON Showdown

Ivory Coast and Cameroon battled to a compelling 1-1 draw in a much-anticipated Africa Cup of Nations tie on Sunday, maintaining their shared leadership of Group F with eight titles between them.

Amad Diallo scored first for the Ivorians in the 51st minute, marking his second consecutive game on the scoresheet. However, Cameroon's fullback, Junior Tchamadeu, swiftly responded five minutes later, benefiting from a deflected shot.

This result, coupled with Mozambique's victory over Gabon, led to Gabon's elimination. The tournament continues with Group A and B concluding on Monday, setting the stage for knockout clashes beginning next weekend.