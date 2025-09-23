Ashoka Thackur's Soulful Hit 'Badi Hi Mushqil Se' Captivates Hearts
Ashoka Thackur's new song 'Badi Hi Mushqil Se', produced by his sister Nisha K Thakur, is winning hearts with its emotional depth and romantic allure. Under Desi Tadka Music, the track stars Donal Bisht and Ashoka with compositions by Oye Kunal. Thackur's career continues to thrive with major upcoming projects.
- Country:
- India
Ashoka Thackur's latest romantic ballad, 'Badi Hi Mushqil Se', is gaining traction with audiences for its emotional depth. Produced by Nisha K Thakur under Desi Tadka Music, the song features Donal Bisht and Ashoka himself, with Oye Kunal providing the musical backdrop.
The track is not just another release but a heartfelt project that resonates with listeners through its universal themes of love and dreams. Thackur, with a diverse portfolio of 25 music videos and ongoing collaborations with Zee Music and T-Series, continues to assert his mark in the Indian entertainment industry.
Yash Hake, CEO of Desi Tadka Music, expresses confidence in the song's potential to leave a lasting impression. Ashoka echoes this sentiment, noting the personal significance of the project and the overwhelming positive reception. The collaboration marks a proud achievement for producer Nisha K Thakur, highlighting both her brother's growth as an artist and their collective effort in bringing the emotional narrative to life.
(With inputs from agencies.)