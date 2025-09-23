Southern Railway Reinvents Management: Field Work Takes Priority

Southern Railway's management is undergoing a strategic shift, prioritizing field work over routine review meetings. General Manager R N Singh has mandated that senior officers streamline meetings to Mondays and Tuesdays.

This change aims to ensure branch officers can dedicate sufficient time to their field duties, which Singh noted were being hampered by the frequency of meetings.

Meetings must now be agenda-driven, punctual, and involve only essential participants, freeing up officers to concentrate on core tasks from Wednesday to Saturday. Non-compliance will attract serious repercussions, Singh warned.