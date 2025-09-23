Southern Railway Reinvents Management: Field Work Takes Priority
Southern Railway's General Manager, R N Singh, has instructed senior officers to limit review meetings to Mondays and Tuesdays to ensure branch officers have enough time for field work and office responsibilities. Singh emphasized that excessive meetings were hampering field presence and directed more efficient, focused discussions.
Southern Railway's management is undergoing a strategic shift, prioritizing field work over routine review meetings. General Manager R N Singh has mandated that senior officers streamline meetings to Mondays and Tuesdays.
This change aims to ensure branch officers can dedicate sufficient time to their field duties, which Singh noted were being hampered by the frequency of meetings.
Meetings must now be agenda-driven, punctual, and involve only essential participants, freeing up officers to concentrate on core tasks from Wednesday to Saturday. Non-compliance will attract serious repercussions, Singh warned.
