AfDB Boosts DRC Project Performance with Capacity-Building Workshop

The African Development Bank Group (AfDB) has concluded a four-day workshop in Kinshasa, designed to strengthen project management capacity and improve the effectiveness of Bank-financed operations in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The event, held from 8 to 11 September 2025, was jointly organised by the African Development Institute, the Bank’s fiduciary departments, and the AfDB Country Office in the DRC. Participants included representatives from national ministries, the Court of Auditors, and project implementation teams responsible for managing Bank-supported initiatives.

Strengthening Accountability and Transparency

Opening the workshop, Mohamed Coulibaly, the Bank’s Acting Country Manager in the DRC, emphasised that the training was part of a wider effort to ensure accountability, transparency, and effectiveness in AfDB-funded projects.

“By transferring knowledge about the Bank’s rules, procedures and best practices, we aim to build long-term capacity that will translate into stronger governance and improved project outcomes,” Coulibaly said.

From the government side, Alain K. Malata, Chief of Staff at the Ministry of Finance, highlighted the importance of sustained commitment.

“The quality of your commitment during this workshop will be decisive in improving the performance of the national portfolio,” Malata noted, stressing that building technical expertise must go hand in hand with dedicated follow-through.

Training Focus: Results-Based Project Management

Over four days, participants engaged in practical sessions covering:

Financial management and accountability in project delivery.

Procurement systems aligned with international best practices.

Monitoring and evaluation frameworks to track progress and impact.

Results-based management and strategic planning for long-term outcomes.

The workshop also created a platform for participants to exchange experiences and best practices, allowing different project teams to learn from one another’s successes and challenges.

Participants Share Their Experiences

Several project leaders described the training as transformative.

Jean Luemba Lukumbu , Coordinator of the National Road 1 Renovation Project , said: “We gained new knowledge about the standards and methodologies required to ensure effective project implementation.”

Ruth Mpata Ndaya, Administrative and Financial Assistant for the Ngandajika Agro-Industrial Development Support Programme (PRODAN), remarked: “This workshop strengthened my skills in results-based project management, strategic planning, and quality management, which I will share with my colleagues to achieve better results.”

A Strategic Investment in Capacity

According to Ann Sow Dao, Division Manager for Programme Management at the African Development Institute, the initiative reflects the AfDB’s commitment to long-term capacity building.

“Investing in training to improve portfolio performance represents a high-impact intervention with enduring benefits for operational quality. Stronger project management translates into better results for communities,” she said.

AfDB’s Investment in the DRC

As of 1 September 2025, the AfDB’s active portfolio in the DRC comprised 25 projects worth approximately $1.5 billion. Investments are spread across key sectors:

Transport – 30.8%

Agriculture – 30.3%

Energy – 16.9%

Social sectors (health, education, etc.) – 12.7%

Other sectors – 3.96%

This portfolio underscores the Bank’s strategy of targeting critical infrastructure, food security, energy access, and social development to support inclusive growth in the DRC.

Moving Forward

The AfDB confirmed that the recommendations emerging from the workshop will be integrated into its portfolio management activities in the DRC, with a view to strengthening project delivery, accelerating disbursements, and ensuring that development outcomes reach beneficiaries more effectively.

By enhancing accountability and efficiency in the implementation of Bank-financed projects, the AfDB hopes to reinforce the DRC’s ability to meet its national development priorities while contributing to the Bank’s broader goals under its High 5s Agenda: Light Up and Power Africa, Feed Africa, Industrialize Africa, Integrate Africa, and Improve the Quality of Life for Africans.