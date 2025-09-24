Left Menu

Mumbai's Retail Revolution: Falguni Pathak Unveils India's Largest Outlet Mall

Mumbai witnessed a grand reveal as Falguni Pathak showcased India's first-of-its-kind Outlet Mall at the Jio World Convention Centre, promising to redefine shopping and entertainment. The mall offers a blend of fashion, food, and fun with over 75 top brands at discounted rates, setting a new retail standard.

Falguni Pathak Unveils First Look of India's Biggest Outlet Mall at Jio World Convention Centre. Image Credit: ANI
Mumbai's skyline glittered with excitement as Falguni Pathak, fondly known as India's Garba Queen, unveiled the eagerly anticipated Outlet Mall at the prestigious Jio World Convention Centre. This marks India's largest and most innovative retail destination, designed to transform the shopping and entertainment landscape.

This groundbreaking outlet mall is set to become a pivotal hub for retail and recreation, featuring over 75 premium brands and more than 60 culinary spots, including three distinct drive-thrus. Visitors can indulge in a premium recliner-only theatre experience, explore a sprawling 25,000-square-foot gaming arena, and enjoy Top Golf, all while availing year-round discounts of at least 50%.

Expressing her excitement, Falguni Pathak stated, "This is a thrilling moment for Mumbai's retail scene. The Outlet Mall of India is set to bring new dimensions to shopping experiences. Unveiling it during Navratri adds a festive essence, making it a momentous occasion." This venture is poised to ultimately reshape the global retail landscape, introducing a new era in experiential shopping.

(With inputs from agencies.)

