Adani Energy Solutions Achieves Zero-Waste-to-Landfill Certification

Adani Energy Solutions Limited (AESL) announced a significant achievement on Wednesday: all its operational sites and corporate headquarters have been awarded the 'Zero-Waste-to-Landfill' certification by Intertek, a leading global quality assurance provider. This certification marks a milestone as AESL achieves a 100% diversion rate, ensuring no company waste ends up in landfills.

The company, which operates across 54 locations in 16 states, many in remote areas, stated that maintaining such high standards posed considerable challenges. Despite these hurdles, AESL maintained a remarkable waste diversion rate of over 99% for three consecutive years before finally reaching the coveted 100% this year. This accomplishment cements AESL as the first transmission company in India to achieve this feat.

AESL's commitment to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices began in the financial year 2021, with aspirations to rank among the world's top 10 electric utilities in ESG benchmarking. Recent government initiatives, such as reducing GST on Common Effluent Treatment Plants, further support sustainable waste management practices in industrial sectors, fostering an eco-friendly environment.