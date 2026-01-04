Left Menu

Goldi Solar's Ambitious Expansion in India's Renewable Landscape

Goldi Solar plans to expand its solar module and cell manufacturing capacity significantly, aiming for 5 GW of module and 16 GW of cell capacity. This growth supports India's renewable goals and aligns with government initiatives. The company currently operates three facilities and works towards becoming a major domestic player.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-01-2026 17:50 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 17:50 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Goldi Solar is poised for a major expansion, planning to add approximately 5 gigawatts (GW) of solar module capacity and 16 GW of cell manufacturing capacity over the next two years, according to industry sources.

The Gujarat-based renewable energy company currently operates three solar module manufacturing plants near Surat, which together contribute to a substantial 15.2 GW capacity. The expansion plans aim to scale the company's production capabilities to over 20 GW, aligning with India's 'Make in India' initiative.

This strategic growth is supported by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy's Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM), which promotes local manufacturing and ensures quality standards for domestically produced solar modules. Despite inquiries, Goldi Solar has yet to disclose specific timelines or investment details.

