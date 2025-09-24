Costa Rica Grounds Flights Amid Radar System Malfunction

Costa Rica on Wednesday took the unusual step of temporarily suspending flights at its international airports and closing its airspace. This decision followed a power malfunction that compromised the radar system, as confirmed by Civil Aviation's deputy director Luis Diego Saborio.

The breakdown affected the entire country's airspace, according to an announcement from the transport ministry. The incident disrupted both domestic and international travel, leaving passengers stranded and prompting swift governmental action.

Authorities are working to resolve the malfunction to restore normal air traffic operations as soon as possible. The suspension highlights the critical importance of reliable technical systems in managing national airspace efficiently.

