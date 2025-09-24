Left Menu

Costa Rica Grounds Flights Amid Radar System Malfunction

Costa Rica temporarily suspended flights and closed its airspace due to a radar system malfunction. This action affected its international airports and was confirmed by the Civil Aviation's deputy director and the transport ministry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2025 19:16 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 19:16 IST
Costa Rica Grounds Flights Amid Radar System Malfunction
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Costa Rica on Wednesday took the unusual step of temporarily suspending flights at its international airports and closing its airspace. This decision followed a power malfunction that compromised the radar system, as confirmed by Civil Aviation's deputy director Luis Diego Saborio.

The breakdown affected the entire country's airspace, according to an announcement from the transport ministry. The incident disrupted both domestic and international travel, leaving passengers stranded and prompting swift governmental action.

Authorities are working to resolve the malfunction to restore normal air traffic operations as soon as possible. The suspension highlights the critical importance of reliable technical systems in managing national airspace efficiently.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court Questions Delay in Execution of Balwant Singh Rajoana

Supreme Court Questions Delay in Execution of Balwant Singh Rajoana

 India
2
Drones and Diplomacy: Flotilla Under Fire in International Waters

Drones and Diplomacy: Flotilla Under Fire in International Waters

 Global
3
Rescued Workers Return Home: A Success Story of Coordination

Rescued Workers Return Home: A Success Story of Coordination

 India
4
Mexico Tackles Screwworm Outbreak Amidst Concerns Over Livestock Trade

Mexico Tackles Screwworm Outbreak Amidst Concerns Over Livestock Trade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Conflict to Corruption: SDG 16 Report Sounds Alarm on Global Peace and Justice

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

From Compost to Chaos: Why Jashore’s 5Rs Waste Plan Falls Short of Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025