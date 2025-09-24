GST 2.0: A New Dawn for India's Economy
The GST reform is set to positively impact the Indian economy by enhancing ease of doing business, reducing retail prices, and boosting consumption growth drivers. The new two-rate structure replaces the old four-rate system, showing the economy's resilience amid global uncertainties.
The implementation of the GST reform is expected to significantly benefit India's economy by improving the ease of doing business, reducing retail prices, and reinforcing the consumption growth drivers, as noted in the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) latest bulletin. The bulletin also highlighted that global uncertainties continue to pose challenges following the imposition of US trade tariffs on key trading partners.
The GST 2.0, a streamlined two-rate tax structure of 5% and 18%, came into effect on September 22, replacing the previous four-rate system. This transition is part of India's efforts to present a robust economy, as demonstrated by the five-quarter high growth recorded in Q1:2025-26, driven by domestic factors.
Despite a slight rise, Consumer Price Index (CPI) based headline inflation remained below the target rate, while system liquidity oversupply facilitated the transmission of policy rate cuts. The article, although representing the authors' opinions, notes that the RBI acknowledges increased bidirectional movements in equity markets and a moderated current account deficit in Q1, supported by solid services exports and remittance inflows.
