NCRTC's Cybersecurity Triumph in e-Governance Honored with Gold Award

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has triumphed by clinching the prestigious 'Gold Award' at the 'National Awards for e-Governance 2025', recognized for its cybersecurity innovations.

The accolade, which includes a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh, was conferred by Union Minister Jitendra Singh during the 28th National Conference on e-Governance in Visakhapatnam. NCRTC was honored in the 'best e-governance practices and innovation in cybersecurity' category for embedding cutting-edge digital safety measures in the Namo Bharat project.

NCRTC announced that its comprehensive security framework will protect critical operations while enhancing commuter-facing services. The corporation, a joint venture between the Government of India and several states, is spearheading India's first regional rail corridor featuring novel technologies, combining advanced transport systems with strong cybersecurity to ensure safe, reliable connectivity.