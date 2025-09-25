IAEA and CAF Forge Strategic Alliance to Advance Nuclear Energy in Latin America

At the 80th United Nations General Assembly in New York, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and the Development Bank of Latin America and the Caribbean (CAF) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to expand cooperation on nuclear energy across the region. The agreement, signed by IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi and CAF Executive President Sergio Díaz-Granados, lays the foundation for deeper collaboration in advancing nuclear technology as a driver of sustainable development.

Nuclear Energy as a Strategic Pillar for the Region

The MoU recognizes the growing importance of nuclear energy as Latin America and the Caribbean seek to address critical challenges in energy security, climate change, and sustainable growth. The partnership will focus on promoting nuclear applications not only in power generation but also in environmental protection, water management, food security, and industrial innovation.

CAF President Díaz-Granados highlighted the broader vision of the agreement: “Nuclear energy represents a fundamental alternative to diversify our regional energy matrix and achieve the decarbonization goals we have set. Through this collaboration, we will strengthen technical and institutional capacities, develop robust regulatory frameworks, and promote the safe and peaceful use of nuclear technology for the benefit of our member countries.”

Technical Cooperation and Shared Objectives

The three-year agreement sets out a framework for joint initiatives in multiple sectors. These include:

Energy resilience and decarbonization : Expanding nuclear as a clean and reliable baseload source of energy to complement renewables.

Water resource management : Applying nuclear techniques to monitor and optimize freshwater systems.

Circular economy and waste management : Strengthening frameworks for the safe handling and disposal of radioactive materials.

Agricultural innovation : Supporting food systems capable of withstanding climate stress through nuclear applications in pest control, soil management, and crop resilience.

Infrastructure and innovation: Enhancing nuclear research capacities and developing critical facilities aligned with international safety standards.

IAEA Director General Grossi underlined the transformative role of this collaboration: “We are pleased to sign this agreement with CAF to expand the use of the power of the atom in Latin America and the Caribbean. Nuclear energy is an increasingly attractive option for countries seeking clean, reliable baseload electricity to support their development goals.”

Building a Knowledge Base and Strengthening Institutions

The IAEA will provide technical assistance and capacity building to CAF and its member countries, ensuring that nuclear programs in the region are developed safely and effectively. This includes support in energy planning, infrastructure development, regulatory design, innovation projects, and radioactive waste management.

By combining the IAEA’s global expertise with CAF’s regional financing and policy influence, the partnership seeks to equip governments with the tools, financing mechanisms, and knowledge networks needed to responsibly adopt nuclear solutions.

Regional Impact and Global Relevance

This MoU comes at a time when Latin America and the Caribbean are grappling with growing energy demands and the urgent need to meet climate commitments under the Paris Agreement. Nuclear technology, long viewed with caution, is increasingly being re-evaluated as a safe, clean, and sustainable complement to renewable energy.

For countries already using nuclear energy—such as Argentina, Brazil, and Mexico—the agreement could accelerate modernization and expansion efforts. For others exploring nuclear power, it provides a structured pathway to assess feasibility and build capacity.

A Step Toward a Sustainable Future

The IAEA–CAF partnership marks a critical step in harnessing nuclear technology to address pressing regional development challenges while upholding international safety standards. By strengthening institutions, fostering innovation, and financing sustainable projects, the alliance seeks to position nuclear energy as a cornerstone of Latin America’s transition to a low-carbon, resilient, and inclusive future.