Tanzania's Night of Terror: Behind the Mwanza Cafe Shooting

In a shocking incident in the Tanzanian city of Mwanza, police officers opened fire at a local cafe, leaving at least 13 civilians dead. The unprovoked attack, captured on video and reported by witnesses, highlights a disturbing pattern of electoral violence across Tanzania.

The shooting occurs against a backdrop of post-election unrest, with international bodies like the UN raising alarms over alleged extrajudicial killings. The Tanzanian government's response has been to promise an investigation, though they reject accusations of systematic brutality by their security forces.

Political tensions escalated during the elections after the exclusion of key opposition figures. As the international community scrutinizes the situation, questions about accountability and human rights persist, casting a shadow over Tanzania's image as a stable nation.