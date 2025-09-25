Left Menu

DS28 Global LLP: Transforming India's Agricultural Wealth into Global Exports

DS28 Global LLP, a visionary entity led by Abhishek Sinngh, bridges Indian farmers and international markets by ethically sourcing agricultural products and minerals. This approach empowers farmers, promotes sustainability, and enhances India's stature in global trade, emphasizing quality and compliance with international standards.

New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2025 16:59 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 16:59 IST
DS28 Global LLP: From the Fields of India to the Markets of the World. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

VMPL New Delhi [India], September 25: DS28 Global LLP, founded by Abhishek Sinngh, is pioneering new standards in international trade by integrating ethical practices and sustainability. The company connects rural Indian farmers with global markets, exporting not just products, but India's age-old agricultural heritage and natural mineral riches.

Centrally focused on empowering India's farmers, DS28 Global ensures fair compensation by eliminating middlemen in the trade of turmeric, red chilly, and psyllium husk. This direct approach boosts rural incomes and fosters agricultural viability. Abhishek Sinngh asserts, 'When farmers grow, India grows. We're in the business of empowerment and quality representation.'

DS28 Global's adherence to global standards extends to their diverse product range, including natural white quartz. From rigorous sourcing to compliant packaging, the company underscores reliability and excellence. Abhishek's leadership is steering DS28 Global into a respected global ambassador for Indian exports, reflecting a commitment to ethical trade and farmer upliftment.

