Maharashtra Minister Yogesh Kadam Supports Flood-Affected Farmers

Maharashtra's Minister Yogesh Kadam inspected flood-damaged villages in Latur district, reassuring farmers of government aid. He evaluated agricultural losses in various tehsils, promising swift crop loss assessments and affirmed support to affected communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 25-09-2025 20:21 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 20:21 IST
Yogesh Kadam
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra's Minister of State for Revenue and Home, Yogesh Kadam, visited flood-affected areas in Latur district to assess the damage caused by recent rains.

During his visit, Kadam assured farmers of the government's commitment to providing aid and directed officials to expedite crop loss assessments.

The minister toured agricultural fields where crops like soybean and sugarcane were destroyed, vowing government support for the distressed communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

