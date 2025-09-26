Left Menu

Curefoods India Secures Rs 160 Crore Pre-IPO Investment from 3State Ventures

Curefoods India has raised Rs 160 crore from 3State Ventures, linked to Flipkart's Binny Bansal, ahead of its IPO. The funds will be used to expand its cloud kitchen operations, build central kitchens, and support marketing. The company plans significant growth, including Krispy Kreme ventures in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2025 12:12 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 12:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Curefoods India, a prominent cloud kitchen operator, has successfully raised Rs 160 crore through a pre-IPO funding round with 3State Ventures, an investment arm associated with Flipkart co-founder Binny Bansal.

The transaction was endorsed by the board and shareholders and will be included in SEC discussions about the fresh issue size. On a recent Friday, Curefoods publicly confirmed the allotment of 1.28 crore equity shares at Rs 124 each to 3State Ventures.

Founded by Ankit Nagori in 2020, Curefoods boasts a diverse portfolio including EatFit, CakeZone, and Krispy Kreme. This funding will aid expansion of cloud kitchen and restaurant operations, and some funds will address debt and enhance marketing efforts.

