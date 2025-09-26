Curefoods India Secures Rs 160 Crore Pre-IPO Investment from 3State Ventures

Curefoods India, a prominent cloud kitchen operator, has successfully raised Rs 160 crore through a pre-IPO funding round with 3State Ventures, an investment arm associated with Flipkart co-founder Binny Bansal.

The transaction was endorsed by the board and shareholders and will be included in SEC discussions about the fresh issue size. On a recent Friday, Curefoods publicly confirmed the allotment of 1.28 crore equity shares at Rs 124 each to 3State Ventures.

Founded by Ankit Nagori in 2020, Curefoods boasts a diverse portfolio including EatFit, CakeZone, and Krispy Kreme. This funding will aid expansion of cloud kitchen and restaurant operations, and some funds will address debt and enhance marketing efforts.