Left Menu

Heartwarming Charity Auction: Shreyas Iyer's Jersey and £20,000 Raised at Go Dharmic Gala

Cricket star Shreyas Iyer captivated hearts off-field during the Go Dharmic Mumbai Gala 2025 by donating his jersey for auction. This act helped raise £20,000 to support humanitarian work. The evening combined Garba dance, a vegan feast, and charity activities, celebrating Go Dharmic's mission of compassion and community spirit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 26-09-2025 18:15 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 18:15 IST
Heartwarming Charity Auction: Shreyas Iyer's Jersey and £20,000 Raised at Go Dharmic Gala
Cricket Star Shreyas Iyer Supports Go Dharmic's Mission with Jersey Donation. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai's 2025 Go Dharmic Gala was the scene of cricket star Shreyas Iyer's off-field generosity, as the athlete donated his jersey for an auction that raised an impressive £20,000 for the charity's humanitarian activities.

The gala, marking Go Dharmic's 5th anniversary, gathered over 170 guests at the MCA Club in Mumbai's BKC for an event titled 'Garba for Good.' The evening was a mix of vibrant performances, including live music and traditional Garba dance, paired with a fully vegan feast and a poignant charity auction.

Support for Go Dharmic's mission came from across the globe, with contributions from sectors including sports, arts, and global commerce. Notable donors included cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin and actress Keeya Khanna, both adding personal touches with donations. The event celebrated the blend of sport, art, and philanthropy with the goal of promoting compassion and unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Young Shooting Star Takes Gold at ISSF Junior World Cup

India's Young Shooting Star Takes Gold at ISSF Junior World Cup

 India
2
Netanyahu’s Defiant Address at UN Amidst Global Scrutiny

Netanyahu’s Defiant Address at UN Amidst Global Scrutiny

 Global
3
Storm Bualoi's Aftermath: Philippines' Resilience Tested Again

Storm Bualoi's Aftermath: Philippines' Resilience Tested Again

 Global
4
L&T to Complete Hyderabad Metro Stake Divestment by Fiscal Year-end

L&T to Complete Hyderabad Metro Stake Divestment by Fiscal Year-end

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inheritance Taxes as Silver Spurs: How Wealth Levies Can Fuel Global Entrepreneurship

Asia’s Digital Divide: How Korea and Singapore Lead While Indonesia and Thailand Catch Up

AI in the Classroom: Opportunities and Risks for Students with Special Education Needs

Rigid jobs system keeps women and older workers out, OECD calls for urgent reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025