Heartwarming Charity Auction: Shreyas Iyer's Jersey and £20,000 Raised at Go Dharmic Gala

Mumbai's 2025 Go Dharmic Gala was the scene of cricket star Shreyas Iyer's off-field generosity, as the athlete donated his jersey for an auction that raised an impressive £20,000 for the charity's humanitarian activities.

The gala, marking Go Dharmic's 5th anniversary, gathered over 170 guests at the MCA Club in Mumbai's BKC for an event titled 'Garba for Good.' The evening was a mix of vibrant performances, including live music and traditional Garba dance, paired with a fully vegan feast and a poignant charity auction.

Support for Go Dharmic's mission came from across the globe, with contributions from sectors including sports, arts, and global commerce. Notable donors included cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin and actress Keeya Khanna, both adding personal touches with donations. The event celebrated the blend of sport, art, and philanthropy with the goal of promoting compassion and unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)