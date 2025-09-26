Heartwarming Charity Auction: Shreyas Iyer's Jersey and £20,000 Raised at Go Dharmic Gala
Cricket star Shreyas Iyer captivated hearts off-field during the Go Dharmic Mumbai Gala 2025 by donating his jersey for auction. This act helped raise £20,000 to support humanitarian work. The evening combined Garba dance, a vegan feast, and charity activities, celebrating Go Dharmic's mission of compassion and community spirit.
Mumbai's 2025 Go Dharmic Gala was the scene of cricket star Shreyas Iyer's off-field generosity, as the athlete donated his jersey for an auction that raised an impressive £20,000 for the charity's humanitarian activities.
The gala, marking Go Dharmic's 5th anniversary, gathered over 170 guests at the MCA Club in Mumbai's BKC for an event titled 'Garba for Good.' The evening was a mix of vibrant performances, including live music and traditional Garba dance, paired with a fully vegan feast and a poignant charity auction.
Support for Go Dharmic's mission came from across the globe, with contributions from sectors including sports, arts, and global commerce. Notable donors included cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin and actress Keeya Khanna, both adding personal touches with donations. The event celebrated the blend of sport, art, and philanthropy with the goal of promoting compassion and unity.
