EIB Group Boosts SME Financing in Moldova with €77M EU4Business Guarantees

The European Investment Bank (EIB) and the European Investment Fund (EIF), together forming the EIB Group, have signed two new guarantee agreements with ProCredit Bank S.A. (Moldova) and Victoriabank S.A.. Backed by the EU4Business Guarantee Facility, financed from the European Union budget, these agreements are designed to ease access to credit for Moldovan small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Mobilising €77 Million for Moldovan Businesses

The guarantees will enable Moldovan partner banks to mobilise over €77 million in new financing for SMEs, opening doors for nearly 1,000 businesses to access loans on far more favorable terms than currently available.

Key benefits include:

Lower financing costs

Reduced collateral requirements for borrowers

Easier access to long-term investments in sectors such as agriculture, trade, and manufacturing

By lowering the barriers to financing, the EIB Group initiative aims to stimulate entrepreneurship, job creation, and long-term growth.

Strong EU Commitment to Moldova’s Private Sector

EIB Vice-President Teresa Czerwińska emphasized the importance of this agreement for Moldova’s economic transformation:

“SMEs are the backbone of the economy, and these EU-backed guarantees will give hundreds of Moldovan companies easier access to finance, helping them invest, grow, and create new jobs.”

Ambassador of the European Union to Moldova Iwona Piórko linked the initiative to Moldova’s wider European aspirations:

“SMEs are crucial to innovation, job creation, and prosperity. The new financing facilitated through the EU4Business Guarantee Facility will allow Moldovan SMEs to seize unprecedented opportunities arising from the EU accession process and integration with the single market.”

Partner Banks: Supporting Innovation and Growth

Both participating banks highlighted their commitment to SME development.

ProCredit Bank S.A. (Moldova), which dedicates 84% of its loan portfolio to MSMEs, plays a major role in financing agriculture and production. Chairperson Irina Coroi-Jovmir explained that the partnership with the EIB Group allows businesses lacking collateral to proceed with investment projects confidently:

“We also finance sorting lines, specialized equipment, and working capital. Clients incur no additional costs as we cover the guarantee expenses. This enables new projects and comprehensive support for Moldova’s business sector.”

Victoriabank S.A., meanwhile, stressed its focus on customized credit solutions. CEO Levon Khanikyan noted:

“With this EU-backed guarantee, Victoriabank will offer flexible credit solutions tailored to each business, enabling entrepreneurs to expand operations, invest in equipment, and put their strategies into action with confidence.”

A Lifeline for Moldova’s SME Sector

SMEs represent the majority of businesses in Moldova and are considered vital drivers of innovation, employment, and inclusive growth. Access to affordable financing has long been one of their biggest hurdles. By reducing collateral requirements and lowering costs, the EU4Business-backed guarantees are expected to significantly strengthen Moldova’s economic resilience and competitiveness.

EIB’s Role in Moldova’s Development

Since beginning operations in Moldova, the EIB Group has supported projects that foster infrastructure upgrades, private sector development, and climate-resilient growth. This latest financing initiative aligns with the EU’s broader strategy of supporting Moldova’s path toward EU accession and deeper integration into European value chains.

As the EU’s development bank, the EIB Group continues to partner with local institutions to unlock investment opportunities, reinforce the private sector, and contribute to Moldova’s transformation into a modern, resilient, and EU-integrated economy.