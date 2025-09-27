Left Menu

World Food India 2025: A Global Hub for Innovation and Investment

World Food India 2025 saw MoUs worth over Rs 1 lakh crore signed within the first two days, marking India's growing prominence in the global food processing sector. The event highlighted sustainable practices, technology, and international partnerships. Focused sessions covered diverse topics and fostered bilateral cooperation.

The World Food India 2025 event at Bharat Mandapam has proved to be a significant milestone for India's goal to emerge as a leader in the global food processing sector. Over the course of just two days, the summit facilitated the signing of Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) valued at more than Rs 1 lakh crore, positioning the summit as a pivotal platform for investment and international alliances.

The Ministry of Food Processing Industries reported that on the second day alone, 21 companies committed investments exceeding Rs 25,000 crore. This builds on the momentum from the first day, resulting in total investment pledges surpassing Rs 1 lakh crore. More than 25 knowledge sessions were conducted, involving stakeholders from various sectors, with participation from global regulators, policymakers, startups, and industrial leaders.

Key discussions focused on themes of sustainability, technology, and partnerships, featuring special sessions by partner states like Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat, and countries including New Zealand and Japan. Additionally, central ministries held thematic sessions, and the event explored topics such as pet food and plant-based foods, while bilateral meetings aimed to enhance cooperation with other nations.

