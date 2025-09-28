Left Menu

NCLAT Upholds Reliance Retail's Capital Reduction Amid Shareholder Appeal

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) dismissed a petition challenging Reliance Retail’s 2023 decision to reduce its equity share capital, ruling that non-promoter shareholders received a fair price for their shares. Despite objections, the tribunal upheld the fairness of the move, which saw 99.99% shareholder approval.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-09-2025 11:01 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 11:01 IST
NCLAT Upholds Reliance Retail's Capital Reduction Amid Shareholder Appeal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant relief to Reliance Retail, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has dismissed a petition against the company's decision to reduce its equity share capital. The tribunal found that non-promoter shareholders were offered a fair value for their shares, with the decision receiving overwhelming support from the shareholders.

The move by Reliance Retail involved the reduction and cancellation of 78,65,423 equity shares, excluding those held by the promoters or holding company. The proposal, which was approved through a special resolution on July 4, 2023, was endorsed by 99.99% of shareholders, who received Rs 1,380 per share, a 56% premium over the fair value assessed by independent valuers.

Despite objections from a minority shareholder, the NCLAT upheld the decision, emphasizing that the process complied with the company's Articles of Association and relevant legal provisions. The ruling underscores the majority's role in such corporate decisions, aligning with the principles of corporate governance.

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Leaders Exchange Barbs at UNGA

Tensions Rise as Leaders Exchange Barbs at UNGA

 India
2
PM Modi Pays Tribute to Shaheed Bhagat Singh: A Legacy of Fearlessness

PM Modi Pays Tribute to Shaheed Bhagat Singh: A Legacy of Fearlessness

 India
3
Pakistan's Tax Reality Gap: Extravagant Lives, Nil Incomes

Pakistan's Tax Reality Gap: Extravagant Lives, Nil Incomes

 Pakistan
4
Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police Seize Massive Contraband Cache in Joint Operations

Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police Seize Massive Contraband Cache in Joint Oper...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025