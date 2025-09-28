South Indian States Reign Supreme in IMFL Sales for FY25
South Indian states dominated Indian-Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) sales in FY25, collectively contributing 58% of national sales. Karnataka leads with a 17% share. Despite growth in premium segments, IMFL sales faced challenges due to excise policy issues and high taxation. Southern states' dominance remains strong with significant contributions from Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.
In a strong showing for the South, Indian-Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) sales in FY25 saw South Indian states contributing a remarkable 58% to the national sales figures, according to the Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverage Companies (CIABC).
Karnataka ranked as the top state, contributing 17% of pan-India volumes, closely followed by Tamil Nadu, which accounted for 16% of the sales. The overall slowdown in IMFL sales to just 1.4% growth was attributed to excise policy issues and the general election impacts seen in the first quarter of the fiscal year.
The South's dominance in this segment was echoed by CIABC Director General Anant S Iyer, who highlighted policy and taxation challenges hindering growth. Despite a challenging environment, the premium whisky segment continues to thrive, indicating a shift towards upscale spirits in the Indian market.
