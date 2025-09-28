South Indian States Reign Supreme in IMFL Sales for FY25

In a strong showing for the South, Indian-Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) sales in FY25 saw South Indian states contributing a remarkable 58% to the national sales figures, according to the Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverage Companies (CIABC).

Karnataka ranked as the top state, contributing 17% of pan-India volumes, closely followed by Tamil Nadu, which accounted for 16% of the sales. The overall slowdown in IMFL sales to just 1.4% growth was attributed to excise policy issues and the general election impacts seen in the first quarter of the fiscal year.

The South's dominance in this segment was echoed by CIABC Director General Anant S Iyer, who highlighted policy and taxation challenges hindering growth. Despite a challenging environment, the premium whisky segment continues to thrive, indicating a shift towards upscale spirits in the Indian market.

