Left Menu

South Indian States Reign Supreme in IMFL Sales for FY25

South Indian states dominated Indian-Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) sales in FY25, collectively contributing 58% of national sales. Karnataka leads with a 17% share. Despite growth in premium segments, IMFL sales faced challenges due to excise policy issues and high taxation. Southern states' dominance remains strong with significant contributions from Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-09-2025 14:25 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 14:25 IST
South Indian States Reign Supreme in IMFL Sales for FY25
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a strong showing for the South, Indian-Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) sales in FY25 saw South Indian states contributing a remarkable 58% to the national sales figures, according to the Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverage Companies (CIABC).

Karnataka ranked as the top state, contributing 17% of pan-India volumes, closely followed by Tamil Nadu, which accounted for 16% of the sales. The overall slowdown in IMFL sales to just 1.4% growth was attributed to excise policy issues and the general election impacts seen in the first quarter of the fiscal year.

The South's dominance in this segment was echoed by CIABC Director General Anant S Iyer, who highlighted policy and taxation challenges hindering growth. Despite a challenging environment, the premium whisky segment continues to thrive, indicating a shift towards upscale spirits in the Indian market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Humanitarian Crisis: Gaza Death Toll Surges in Israel-Hamas Conflict

Humanitarian Crisis: Gaza Death Toll Surges in Israel-Hamas Conflict

 Egypt
2
Mithun Manhas: Steering BCCI with Cricketers' Perspective

Mithun Manhas: Steering BCCI with Cricketers' Perspective

 Global
3
Tragedy at Southport: Waterfront Shooting from Boat Shakes Coastal Town

Tragedy at Southport: Waterfront Shooting from Boat Shakes Coastal Town

 United Kingdom
4
PayNearby IPO Plans Spark Exciting Growth Wave in Fintech

PayNearby IPO Plans Spark Exciting Growth Wave in Fintech

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025