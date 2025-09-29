Big Moves in Pharma: Leadership Shuffles and Billion-Dollar Deals

In a major shakeup within the pharmaceutical sector, GSK announced the early departure of its CEO Emma Walmsley, with Luke Miels set to take over. This change aims to invigorate the company's pipeline amid ongoing US tariff uncertainties. Walmsley exits after a notable tenure as the UK's highest-ranking female CEO.

Kala Bio revealed its decision to discontinue the development of its eye disease drug after a mid-stage trial failure. This announcement compounds the uncertainty facing pharmaceutical firms in light of evolving trade challenges.

Further reshaping the industry landscape, Denmark's Genmab plans to buy the Dutch biotech firm Merus for $8 billion. Amid these transformations, AstraZeneca has disclosed its intention for a full US listing, ensuring it remains anchored in the UK, despite prior speculations over its possible exit from London.