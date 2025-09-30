Left Menu

Surging Salaries, Lingering Inequalities: India's Workforce Landscape

India's blue- and grey-collar workforce experienced a 23% salary increase over two years, highlighting growing opportunities but persisting gender and industry inequalities. Non-metro cities led growth with a 14% rise. IT and Typist roles boomed, while some sectors, like labor and finance, faced declines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 30-09-2025 18:40 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 18:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable upward trend, salaries for India's blue- and grey-collar workforce have surged by 23% in the past two years. The WorkIndia Salary Report 2025 highlights increased opportunities, albeit alongside ongoing gender pay gaps and sector-specific inequalities.

The report, based on data from nearly 200,000 job seekers, notes a significant variance in salary growth between male and female workers, with men experiencing a 9% rise compared to women's 6%. Notably, non-metro cities have outpaced metro cities with a 14% salary increase, while Education and IT sectors report the most substantial gains.

Although the IT industry emerged as a top winner with a 31% salary surge, sectors such as labor and finance struggled with substantial declines. As India's employment landscape evolves, the focus remains on addressing gender disparities and enhancing opportunities across various industries.

