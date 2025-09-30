German Inflation Surpasses Expectations, Stirring Economic Concerns

German inflation accelerated in September, exceeding expectations and marking the highest level since February. Preliminary data indicates a rise to 2.4%, surpassing analysts' predictions of a 2.2% increase.

Germany, battling economic challenges, could signal wider inflationary trends across the euro zone, with European Central Bank (ECB) inflation rates being closely watched. Meanwhile, the ECB maintained interest rates this month.

Germany's core inflation rose to 2.8%, indicating persistent inflationary pressures. Despite a weak economy, inflation risks remain, potentially complicating future ECB rate decisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)