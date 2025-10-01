Left Menu

Maharashtra Greenlights Major Expressway to Boost Connectivity

The Maharashtra government has approved the construction of a four-lane expressway connecting Nagpur and Chandrapur. Directed by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the project will expand connectivity and drive economic growth. The initiative includes plans for additional routes, integrated development, and investment models involving private sector participation.

Updated: 01-10-2025 17:02 IST
The Maharashtra government has given the nod for a new expressway between Nagpur and Chandrapur, stretching over 204 kilometers. The decision was made during a cabinet sub-committee meeting on infrastructure chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Fadnavis emphasized the importance of careful planning for future road projects, highlighting the need for a surrounding 'ecosystem'. He also instructed departments to plan land acquisition in advance to ensure integrated development.

Efforts will be made to enhance connectivity further by extending the expressway to the Surjagad iron ore project. The CM called for the inclusion of all future projects on the Gati Shakti portal to ensure efficient execution.

AI integration proves crucial for digital supply chain transformation

Fintech alleviates financing barriers and spurs innovation for green development

Explainable AI bridges accuracy and accountability in combating deepfakes

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

