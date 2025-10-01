Maharashtra Greenlights Major Expressway to Boost Connectivity

The Maharashtra government has given the nod for a new expressway between Nagpur and Chandrapur, stretching over 204 kilometers. The decision was made during a cabinet sub-committee meeting on infrastructure chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Fadnavis emphasized the importance of careful planning for future road projects, highlighting the need for a surrounding 'ecosystem'. He also instructed departments to plan land acquisition in advance to ensure integrated development.

Efforts will be made to enhance connectivity further by extending the expressway to the Surjagad iron ore project. The CM called for the inclusion of all future projects on the Gati Shakti portal to ensure efficient execution.

(With inputs from agencies.)