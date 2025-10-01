Maharashtra Greenlights Major Expressway to Boost Connectivity
The Maharashtra government has approved the construction of a four-lane expressway connecting Nagpur and Chandrapur. Directed by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the project will expand connectivity and drive economic growth. The initiative includes plans for additional routes, integrated development, and investment models involving private sector participation.
The Maharashtra government has given the nod for a new expressway between Nagpur and Chandrapur, stretching over 204 kilometers. The decision was made during a cabinet sub-committee meeting on infrastructure chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.
Fadnavis emphasized the importance of careful planning for future road projects, highlighting the need for a surrounding 'ecosystem'. He also instructed departments to plan land acquisition in advance to ensure integrated development.
Efforts will be made to enhance connectivity further by extending the expressway to the Surjagad iron ore project. The CM called for the inclusion of all future projects on the Gati Shakti portal to ensure efficient execution.
