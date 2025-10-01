Left Menu

Tata Advanced Systems Launches India's First Private Helicopter Assembly Line

Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) partners with Airbus to establish the first private sector helicopter Final Assembly Line in India, set to produce the H125 helicopter. This venture marks a significant boost in the country's aerospace capabilities, aiming to serve both civil and military aviation needs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-10-2025 20:40 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 20:40 IST
Representative Image (Image/Airbus). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tata Advanced Systems Limited has partnered with Airbus to set up India's first helicopter Final Assembly Line in the private sector. Located in Vemagal, Karnataka, the assembly line will manufacture the Airbus H125 helicopter, a project poised to tap into the burgeoning rotorcraft market in South Asia.

This 'Made in India' H125 will cater to both civil markets and military needs, specifically for light multi-role helicopters required in the Himalayan regions. The joint venture plans to produce a military variant, the H125M, from this facility, integrating advanced indigenised components and technologies, with the first helicopter expected to be delivered by early 2027. It will also be available for export across South Asia.

Jurgen Westermeier of Airbus India emphasized India's favorable conditions for helicopter operation and underscored the project's potential for nation-building. Sukaran Singh of Tata Advanced Systems highlighted this as a strategic extension, fortifying capabilities in both the civil and defence sectors. This collaboration follows in the footsteps of Airbus' long-standing relationship with India, starting with the Cheetah and Chetak helicopters produced over sixty years ago. The latest H125 model is celebrated for its versatility and performance, capable of fulfilling diverse roles from rescue missions to law enforcement.

