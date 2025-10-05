Yogi Adityanath Aims for UP Tax Overhaul

In a decisive move, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has mandated that field postings in the state tax department be strictly based on performance, appointing only officers with a clean image. At a video conference with zonal officers, Adityanath reviewed the department's revenue performance, aiming to position Uttar Pradesh as a leader in national GST collections.

The CM outlined an ambitious target of Rs 1.75 lakh crore for the current fiscal year, ahead of last year's Rs 1,56,982 crore goal. Adityanath emphasized transparency and fairness, directing officials to avoid unnecessary inspections during festive periods and calling for market engagement to boost GST registrations and compliance.

With recent GST reforms fueling market optimism, the meeting highlighted zones like Bareilly and Saharanpur for better performance, while demanding accountability from underperforming areas. Adityanath concluded by urging officers to enhance transparency, secure timely tax returns, and ensure robust governance in revenue collection.

