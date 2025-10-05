Uncommanded Deployment: Safety Concerns Rise for Air India's Dreamliners

In a concerning development, an Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner experienced an unexpected deployment of its Ram Air Turbine (RAT) just minutes before landing safely at Birmingham Airport. This incident has prompted an investigation by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), returning focus to ongoing safety concerns about the aircraft model.

The deployment of the RAT, a device generally used for emergency power during dual engine failures, has raised alarm as it was reportedly triggered during normal landing procedures without command from the pilots. Notably, this occurrence has drawn parallels with a recent Air India Dreamliner crash that claimed 260 lives.

Amidst the scrutiny, the Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP) has urged authorities to examine the electrical systems of all Boeing 787 aircraft in India comprehensively. The DGCA has promised a thorough investigation, while the Air India spokesperson confirmed that all safety protocols were observed during the flight.

(With inputs from agencies.)