Left Menu

Uncommanded Deployment: Safety Concerns Rise for Air India's Dreamliners

An Air India Boeing 787 experienced an unexpected deployment of its Ram Air Turbine (RAT) during landing in Birmingham, raising safety concerns. The DGCA is investigating the incident, echoing previous concerns following a fatal crash. Calls for thorough checks on all Dreamliners in India have intensified.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-10-2025 20:03 IST | Created: 05-10-2025 20:03 IST
Uncommanded Deployment: Safety Concerns Rise for Air India's Dreamliners
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a concerning development, an Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner experienced an unexpected deployment of its Ram Air Turbine (RAT) just minutes before landing safely at Birmingham Airport. This incident has prompted an investigation by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), returning focus to ongoing safety concerns about the aircraft model.

The deployment of the RAT, a device generally used for emergency power during dual engine failures, has raised alarm as it was reportedly triggered during normal landing procedures without command from the pilots. Notably, this occurrence has drawn parallels with a recent Air India Dreamliner crash that claimed 260 lives.

Amidst the scrutiny, the Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP) has urged authorities to examine the electrical systems of all Boeing 787 aircraft in India comprehensively. The DGCA has promised a thorough investigation, while the Air India spokesperson confirmed that all safety protocols were observed during the flight.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Mud-Flow Disaster Halts Operations at Grasberg Mine

Tragic Mud-Flow Disaster Halts Operations at Grasberg Mine

 Global
2
Turbulent Times for Yen as Takaichi Takes the Helm

Turbulent Times for Yen as Takaichi Takes the Helm

 Global
3
Nikkei Surges as Takaichi Elected LDP Leader, Spurring Economic Speculation

Nikkei Surges as Takaichi Elected LDP Leader, Spurring Economic Speculation

 Global
4
Heavy Rains Cause Roof Collapse Injuring Family

Heavy Rains Cause Roof Collapse Injuring Family

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainability at Stake: Why Policy Must Shift From First-Gen to Advanced Biofuels

Banks unprepared for climate shocks, ECB urges tougher supervision and swift policies

Informal Yet Essential: Why Half of Latin America’s Workforce Remains Unprotected

Beyond Vulnerability: How Women’s Leadership Shapes Effective Global Climate Response

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025