Ola Electric Achieves Historic Certification for Rare-earth-free Ferrite Motor

Ola Electric, a leading innovator in India's electric vehicle industry, has achieved a groundbreaking milestone by becoming the first automotive original equipment manufacturer (OEM) in India to receive government certification for its rare-earth-free ferrite motor. The accolade comes after extensive testing by the Global Automotive Research Centre in Tamil Nadu.

The ferrite motor, which offers power output comparable to conventional permanent magnet motors, was rigorously evaluated under AIS 041 conditions mandated by the Ministry of Road Transport. According to an Ola Electric statement, this certification underscores the advanced engineering of their 7 kW and 11 kW ferrite motor variants.

Originally showcased at Ola Electric's 'Sankalp 2025' event, the ferrite motor marks a significant shift away from costly imported rare-earth elements, aligning with the company's commitment to cost-effectiveness and supply chain stability. Ola Electric plans to introduce this high-efficiency, durable motor across its entire product range, furthering its leadership in sustainable mobility.

