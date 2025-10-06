Left Menu

Mahindra's Bolero Revamp Spurs 60% Navratri SUV Sales Surge

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd reported a 60% increase in SUV sales during Navratri, largely due to postponed purchases after the GST reduction. The refreshed Bolero range is performing well, particularly in rural markets, contributing significantly to the company's sales capacity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-10-2025 19:58 IST | Created: 06-10-2025 19:58 IST
Mahindra's Bolero Revamp Spurs 60% Navratri SUV Sales Surge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd has experienced a significant 60% surge in SUV sales during the festive season of Navratri. CEO Nalinikanth Gollagunta attributes this growth to delayed purchases triggered by expectations of price cuts following the GST rate reduction.

The company has recently refreshed its Bolero range, offering it at a starting price of Rs 7.99 lakh. This line is receiving favorable reception in rural markets, with reported high levels of customer interest and engagement.

The Bolero has sold over 16 lakh units over its 25-year lifespan, with strong adoption in both rural and urban markets. The company aims to explore further expansions within the Bolero brand while focusing on maximizing production capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Glimmer of Hope: Israel-Hamas Talks Begin Amid Tensions

Glimmer of Hope: Israel-Hamas Talks Begin Amid Tensions

 Global
2
Tensions Escalate: Syrian Army Redeployment Sparks Clashes with SDF

Tensions Escalate: Syrian Army Redeployment Sparks Clashes with SDF

 Global
3
Trump Considers Pardon for Maxwell Amidst Political Turmoil

Trump Considers Pardon for Maxwell Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global
4
Legal Battle Unfolds Over Federal Troop Deployment in Chicago

Legal Battle Unfolds Over Federal Troop Deployment in Chicago

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Report 2025: Asia’s Steady Growth Amid Global Slowdown and Digital Transition

Guided Growth: The Role of Navigation Tech in Transforming Modern Agriculture

Managing Water Levels to Transform Drained Peatlands into Long-Term Carbon Sinks

Smarter AI Models Cut Costs and Boost Precision in Molecular Simulation Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025