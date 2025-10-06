Mahindra's Bolero Revamp Spurs 60% Navratri SUV Sales Surge

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd has experienced a significant 60% surge in SUV sales during the festive season of Navratri. CEO Nalinikanth Gollagunta attributes this growth to delayed purchases triggered by expectations of price cuts following the GST rate reduction.

The company has recently refreshed its Bolero range, offering it at a starting price of Rs 7.99 lakh. This line is receiving favorable reception in rural markets, with reported high levels of customer interest and engagement.

The Bolero has sold over 16 lakh units over its 25-year lifespan, with strong adoption in both rural and urban markets. The company aims to explore further expansions within the Bolero brand while focusing on maximizing production capabilities.

