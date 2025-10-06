Left Menu

Boost for Navi Mumbai Airport: Shinde Proposes Tunnel Connectivity

Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde has asked MMRDA to draft a feasibility study for connecting Mumbai to the Navi Mumbai international airport through a tunnel. Intended to manage increased traffic from Mumbai and integrate suburban, metro, and waterways transit, this proposal aligns with infrastructure expansion plans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-10-2025 23:28 IST | Created: 06-10-2025 23:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde, has directed the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority to complete a feasibility report on a proposed tunnel linking Mumbai to the Navi Mumbai airport. This move aims to manage the expected surge in vehicle and air traffic with the airport's inauguration.

The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, is set to inaugurate the new Navi Mumbai Airport, which is poised to handle up to 20 million passengers. Passage for traffic via existing routes is deemed inadequate, prompting infrastructure expansion.

Shinde emphasized the need for comprehensive connectivity with railway, metro, and waterways. He proposed a tunnel from the Bandra Worli Sea Link to enhance airport access. Meanwhile, the idea of linking high-speed rail with the Mhatardi bullet train station integral traffic hub in Diva is also under review.

(With inputs from agencies.)

