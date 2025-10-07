Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Takes Flight: Emerging as India's Aerospace and Defense Innovation Hub

Tamil Nadu is rapidly becoming an innovation hub for aerospace and defense, securing Rs 23,000 crore in the Tamil Nadu Defence Industrial Corridor. The state's efforts include the AeroDefCon 2025 event, promoting investment and collaboration. It also leads in areas like automotive exports and electronics.

Tamil Nadu is ascending as a leading hub for aerospace and defense innovations in India, with Chief Minister M K Stalin emphasizing advancements during Tuesday's event.

Opening the Aerospace and Defense Sectors Conclave 2025, Stalin announced Rs 23,000 crore investments in the Tamil Nadu Defence Industrial Corridor. The state plays a pivotal role, producing significant portions of the country's electric vehicles and exporting 40% of its automobiles.

Stalin invited industries to leverage the state's strategic locations like Chennai, Coimbatore, and Hosur to propel growth in aerospace, micro-engineering, and electronics, among others. He underscored the state's supportive climate for business, urging multinational companies to invest without hesitation.

