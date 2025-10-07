Tamil Nadu Takes Flight: Emerging as India's Aerospace and Defense Innovation Hub

Tamil Nadu is ascending as a leading hub for aerospace and defense innovations in India, with Chief Minister M K Stalin emphasizing advancements during Tuesday's event.

Opening the Aerospace and Defense Sectors Conclave 2025, Stalin announced Rs 23,000 crore investments in the Tamil Nadu Defence Industrial Corridor. The state plays a pivotal role, producing significant portions of the country's electric vehicles and exporting 40% of its automobiles.

Stalin invited industries to leverage the state's strategic locations like Chennai, Coimbatore, and Hosur to propel growth in aerospace, micro-engineering, and electronics, among others. He underscored the state's supportive climate for business, urging multinational companies to invest without hesitation.