Bus Tragedy on Pathankot-Mandi Highway

A bus skidded off the road in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district on Tuesday, injuring six passengers, according to the police.

The mishap took place on the Pathankot-Mandi national highway near the CSIR campus in Palampur, while the bus was en route from Manali to Pathankot.

Emergency teams quickly arrived at the scene to launch rescue operations, transporting the injured to Palampur's Civil Hospital. A full investigation is underway to determine the cause of the crash.

(With inputs from agencies.)