Bus Tragedy on Pathankot-Mandi Highway
A bus accident in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district left six people injured. The accident happened on the Pathankot-Mandi highway. Local authorities are investigating the cause of the incident, and the injured have been taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Updated: 07-10-2025 20:31 IST
A bus skidded off the road in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district on Tuesday, injuring six passengers, according to the police.
The mishap took place on the Pathankot-Mandi national highway near the CSIR campus in Palampur, while the bus was en route from Manali to Pathankot.
Emergency teams quickly arrived at the scene to launch rescue operations, transporting the injured to Palampur's Civil Hospital. A full investigation is underway to determine the cause of the crash.
