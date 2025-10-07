Left Menu

Bus Tragedy on Pathankot-Mandi Highway

A bus accident in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district left six people injured. The accident happened on the Pathankot-Mandi highway. Local authorities are investigating the cause of the incident, and the injured have been taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dharamshala | Updated: 07-10-2025 20:31 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 20:31 IST
Bus Tragedy on Pathankot-Mandi Highway
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A bus skidded off the road in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district on Tuesday, injuring six passengers, according to the police.

The mishap took place on the Pathankot-Mandi national highway near the CSIR campus in Palampur, while the bus was en route from Manali to Pathankot.

Emergency teams quickly arrived at the scene to launch rescue operations, transporting the injured to Palampur's Civil Hospital. A full investigation is underway to determine the cause of the crash.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Luxury Vehicle Smuggling Ring Linked to Famous Actors Uncovered

Luxury Vehicle Smuggling Ring Linked to Famous Actors Uncovered

 India
2
Celebrating 25 Years of Modi's Milestone Leadership

Celebrating 25 Years of Modi's Milestone Leadership

 India
3
Gold's New Highs: A Safe Haven Amidst Global Turmoil

Gold's New Highs: A Safe Haven Amidst Global Turmoil

 Global
4
Sam Kerr's Anticipated Return: A Boost for Australia's Friendlies

Sam Kerr's Anticipated Return: A Boost for Australia's Friendlies

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploitation of posthumous digital data looms without global regulation

Technology alone fails to drive AI uptake in farming without inclusive policies

IoT devices remain prime cyber targets in smart cities; PUFs and blockchain solutions may help

AI agents could transform blockchain decision-making and strengthen decentralized trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025