Highway Collision: School Bus Accident Sparks Safety Concerns

In a concerning road incident on Wednesday afternoon, a mini truck carrying steel bars collided with a school bus on the Pune-Solapur Highway, resulting in minor injuries to eight children and a female attendant, according to local police reports.

The accident took place near Sortapwadi, on Pune's outskirts, around 2 pm when the school bus was forced to make an emergency stop due to a two-wheeler unexpectedly crossing its path. This sudden halt prompted a mini truck following the bus to crash into it, leading to steel bars piercing the bus's rear windshield.

Thankfully, no serious harm befell the students, as noted by Shankar Patil, senior inspector at Uruli Kanchan police station. The injured were promptly taken to a hospital, treated for minor injuries, and subsequently discharged. Meanwhile, authorities are continuing their investigation into the incident, with the injured biker also receiving treatment.

(With inputs from agencies.)