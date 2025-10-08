Left Menu

Highway Collision: School Bus Accident Sparks Safety Concerns

A mini truck carrying steel bars crashed into a school bus on the Pune-Solapur Highway, injuring eight children and a female attendant. The accident occurred when the bus abruptly stopped, causing the truck to collide from behind. Fortunately, none of the steel bars harmed the students. Investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 08-10-2025 18:37 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 18:37 IST
Highway Collision: School Bus Accident Sparks Safety Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a concerning road incident on Wednesday afternoon, a mini truck carrying steel bars collided with a school bus on the Pune-Solapur Highway, resulting in minor injuries to eight children and a female attendant, according to local police reports.

The accident took place near Sortapwadi, on Pune's outskirts, around 2 pm when the school bus was forced to make an emergency stop due to a two-wheeler unexpectedly crossing its path. This sudden halt prompted a mini truck following the bus to crash into it, leading to steel bars piercing the bus's rear windshield.

Thankfully, no serious harm befell the students, as noted by Shankar Patil, senior inspector at Uruli Kanchan police station. The injured were promptly taken to a hospital, treated for minor injuries, and subsequently discharged. Meanwhile, authorities are continuing their investigation into the incident, with the injured biker also receiving treatment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bihar Polls: Allies Jostle Over Seat-Sharing Amid High-Stakes Election

Bihar Polls: Allies Jostle Over Seat-Sharing Amid High-Stakes Election

 India
2
Coal India's New Rail Infrastructure Pact: A Boost in Efficient Transportation

Coal India's New Rail Infrastructure Pact: A Boost in Efficient Transportati...

 India
3
Gold Surpasses $4,000: A Safe-Haven Surge Amid Global Uncertainty

Gold Surpasses $4,000: A Safe-Haven Surge Amid Global Uncertainty

 Global
4
Cyber Fraud Ring Unveiled: Gaming Scam Exposed

Cyber Fraud Ring Unveiled: Gaming Scam Exposed

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

Harnessing AI for Financial Stability: IMF and BIS Lead the Supervisory Revolution

Cutting to Stabilize: IMF Finds Spending Control Key to Reducing Debt Uncertainty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025