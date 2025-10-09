PepsiCo's Financial Resilience Amid Activist Investor Pressure

PepsiCo has reported a 2.6% rise in third-quarter revenue, beating Wall Street estimates despite a decline in snack and beverage sales in North America.

The company announced that net income fell by 11% to $2.6 billion, with earnings adjusted for one-time items reaching $2.29 per share, surpassing analysts' forecasts. While North American sales volumes decreased, growth was observed in Latin America and Asia.

PepsiCo faces pressure from activist investor Elliott Investment Management, urging the company to streamline its portfolio and consider strategic changes similar to those adopted by rival Coca-Cola, to revitalize its core brands and improve profitability.