Left Menu

High-Flying Exit: Neelu Khatri Leaves Akasa Air

Neelu Khatri, Co-Founder and SVP of Akasa Air, resigns to explore new career opportunities. Akasa Air confirms her departure, maintaining commitment to international operations. Khatri was part of the founding team. Despite recent executive exits, the airline continues to expand both domestically and internationally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-10-2025 18:03 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 18:03 IST
High-Flying Exit: Neelu Khatri Leaves Akasa Air
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development at Akasa Air, Neelu Khatri, a pivotal figure in its establishment, has resigned from her position as Co-Founder and Senior Vice President for international operations. The airline announced her departure, noting her contribution to their early success and future ambitions.

Akasa Air, founded three years ago, has witnessed several high-level departures recently. Khatri's exit marks the continuation of this trend. Previously leading the airline's initial international ventures, Khatri was instrumental in shaping strategic directions.

Despite these changes, Akasa continues to focus on growth, successfully raising funds from notable investors recently. The airline operates a fleet of 30 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, serving 24 domestic and 6 international routes and plans an ambitious expansion strategy.

TRENDING

1
British Bobsleigh Star Arran Gulliver Faces Two-Year Doping Ban

British Bobsleigh Star Arran Gulliver Faces Two-Year Doping Ban

 United Kingdom
2
Delhi's Municipal Bypolls: A Political Showdown Looms

Delhi's Municipal Bypolls: A Political Showdown Looms

 India
3
Pregnant Woman Abducted in Shocking Gwalior Attack: Marriage Dispute Turns Violent

Pregnant Woman Abducted in Shocking Gwalior Attack: Marriage Dispute Turns V...

 India
4
Released 1 per cent or 6,000 people: TCS' Chief HR Officer Sudeep Kunnumal on layoff exercise; says figures circulating 'exaggerated'.

Released 1 per cent or 6,000 people: TCS' Chief HR Officer Sudeep Kunnumal o...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025