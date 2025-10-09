High-Flying Exit: Neelu Khatri Leaves Akasa Air
Neelu Khatri, Co-Founder and SVP of Akasa Air, resigns to explore new career opportunities. Akasa Air confirms her departure, maintaining commitment to international operations. Khatri was part of the founding team. Despite recent executive exits, the airline continues to expand both domestically and internationally.
- Country:
- India
In a significant development at Akasa Air, Neelu Khatri, a pivotal figure in its establishment, has resigned from her position as Co-Founder and Senior Vice President for international operations. The airline announced her departure, noting her contribution to their early success and future ambitions.
Akasa Air, founded three years ago, has witnessed several high-level departures recently. Khatri's exit marks the continuation of this trend. Previously leading the airline's initial international ventures, Khatri was instrumental in shaping strategic directions.
Despite these changes, Akasa continues to focus on growth, successfully raising funds from notable investors recently. The airline operates a fleet of 30 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, serving 24 domestic and 6 international routes and plans an ambitious expansion strategy.
ALSO READ
Firefly Diamonds Celebrates First Anniversary with Jewels of Innovation and Expansion
UK's Higher Education Expansion: New British University Campuses in India
Indofast Energy and e-Sprinto Power Up Electric Vehicle Expansion
NeoLiv's Mega Township Expansion in Faridabad
Jan Suraaj Party Launches Crowdfunding App Amidst Allegations Against Bihar Government