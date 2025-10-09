High-Flying Exit: Neelu Khatri Leaves Akasa Air

In a significant development at Akasa Air, Neelu Khatri, a pivotal figure in its establishment, has resigned from her position as Co-Founder and Senior Vice President for international operations. The airline announced her departure, noting her contribution to their early success and future ambitions.

Akasa Air, founded three years ago, has witnessed several high-level departures recently. Khatri's exit marks the continuation of this trend. Previously leading the airline's initial international ventures, Khatri was instrumental in shaping strategic directions.

Despite these changes, Akasa continues to focus on growth, successfully raising funds from notable investors recently. The airline operates a fleet of 30 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, serving 24 domestic and 6 international routes and plans an ambitious expansion strategy.