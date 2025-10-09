Left Menu

Vibrant Gujarat: A Beacon of Regional Growth and Global Ambitions

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurated the first Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference in Mehsana, focusing on North Gujarat's strengths. The event highlighted regional capabilities and signed numerous MoUs focusing on diverse sectors, from renewable energy to semiconductors. It aims to align with PM Modi's vision for a self-reliant, globally competitive India.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurated the inaugural Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference in Mehsana to underline the strengths of North Gujarat.

The event, themed 'Regional Aspirations, Global Ambitions', featured dignitaries including Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla. The conference aims to leverage regional capabilities on a global stage.

More than 7,100 MoUs were signed, 72% of which have been executed, showcasing Gujarat's role as a growth engine. This event supports Prime Minister Modi's vision of 'Vocal for Local and Local for Global', setting the stage for future economic expansion.

