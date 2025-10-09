Vibrant Gujarat: A Beacon of Regional Growth and Global Ambitions

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurated the inaugural Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference in Mehsana to underline the strengths of North Gujarat.

The event, themed 'Regional Aspirations, Global Ambitions', featured dignitaries including Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla. The conference aims to leverage regional capabilities on a global stage.

More than 7,100 MoUs were signed, 72% of which have been executed, showcasing Gujarat's role as a growth engine. This event supports Prime Minister Modi's vision of 'Vocal for Local and Local for Global', setting the stage for future economic expansion.

(With inputs from agencies.)