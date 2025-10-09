India-UK Alliance: A New Era of Economic and Strategic Collaboration

In a pivotal moment for international relations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and British counterpart Keir Starmer have pledged to enhance the India-UK partnership. Their discussions centered on vital areas such as trade, defence, and technology, with a focus on crafting a robust alliance amidst global uncertainties.

The talks culminated in several key agreements, including plans to supply lightweight missile systems to bolster India's air defense and developing maritime electric propulsion systems jointly. These initiatives underscore the commitment to fortifying economic and security relations between the two nations.

Both leaders also strongly condemned terrorism and advocated for a zero-tolerance approach. They committed to combatting radicalization and financial support for terrorism, highlighting the need for sustained international efforts to dismantle extremist networks. The partnership is also set to progress in AI and sustainable energy sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)