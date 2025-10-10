Left Menu

India Water & Rivers Forum 2025: Pioneering Water Stewardship and Sustainability

The India Water & Rivers Forum 2025, co-organized by CSRBOX and The Godavari Initiative, convened government and industry leaders to advance water governance in India. The event saw the launch of the India ESG Outlook Report 2025 and a key MoU with the Pacific Institute to strengthen water stewardship.

CSRBOX launches 2nd edition of India ESG Outlook Report 2025. Image Credit: ANI
New Delhi witnessed a significant assembly of water governance experts at the India Water & Rivers Forum 2025. Organized by CSRBOX and The Godavari Initiative, the forum was held in partnership with key global bodies such as the UNGC CEO Water Mandate and the Water Resilience Coalition. It underscored India's growing role in strategic water governance.

High-profile policymakers and industry leaders, including Shri Nitin Khade, IAS, and Shri Naveen Kumar G.S. IAS, converged to affirm government commitment towards sustainable water management. They were joined by corporate leaders like Praveen Someshwar from Diageo India and Jason Morrison from the Pacific Institute, highlighting the industry's evolving role in water security.

The event not only marked the release of the India ESG Outlook Report 2025 but also included a landmark MoU signing between CSRBOX and the Pacific Institute, aimed at fostering basin resilience across India. As dialogues progressed through various panels, the forum set a new precedent for collaborative water stewardship in the country.

