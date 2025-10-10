Left Menu

Mumbai's Metro Line-3 Debut: Record Ridership on First Day

Mumbai's Metro Line-3, dubbed the Aqua Line, saw over 1.55 lakh commuters on its inaugural day of full operation. The 33.5-km underground corridor connects south Mumbai with western suburbs. Issues involving non-functional escalators, ticket vending machines, and limited mobile network were reported by passengers.

Updated: 10-10-2025 10:52 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 10:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Mumbai's Metro Line-3, known as the Aqua Line, experienced a remarkable maiden day by transporting over 1.55 lakh passengers, officials stated on Friday.

Stretching 33.5 kilometers from Cuffe Parade to Aarey JVLR, this underground corridor, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, now links south Mumbai with the Western suburbs through 27 stations. It's intended to alleviate traffic congestion and cut travel times among the city's prominent business districts, tourist hotspots, and residential zones.

Despite enthusiastic responses, some commuters encountered hurdles such as non-operational escalators, malfunctioning ticket vending machines, and sparse mobile network coverage. Additionally, long queues for tickets were noted at several stations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

