Mumbai's Metro Line-3 Debut: Record Ridership on First Day

Mumbai's Metro Line-3, known as the Aqua Line, experienced a remarkable maiden day by transporting over 1.55 lakh passengers, officials stated on Friday.

Stretching 33.5 kilometers from Cuffe Parade to Aarey JVLR, this underground corridor, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, now links south Mumbai with the Western suburbs through 27 stations. It's intended to alleviate traffic congestion and cut travel times among the city's prominent business districts, tourist hotspots, and residential zones.

Despite enthusiastic responses, some commuters encountered hurdles such as non-operational escalators, malfunctioning ticket vending machines, and sparse mobile network coverage. Additionally, long queues for tickets were noted at several stations.

