AI and Biometrics: Pioneering India's Fintech Evolution

At the Global Fintech Festival 2025 in Mumbai, Tanya Naik from Pine Labs emphasized the transformative impact of technology and artificial intelligence on India's fintech sector, particularly in enhancing the efficiency and security of digital payments.

Naik spotlighted significant AI-driven innovations and biometric authentications, already making strides in areas like UPI and card payments, as crucial to the future of digital commerce in India.

Highlighting support from the Prime Minister, she noted the instrumental role political backing has played in promoting UPI's widespread adoption, marking a testament to the industry's success and paving the way for broader financial inclusivity.

