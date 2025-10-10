AI and Biometrics: Pioneering India's Fintech Evolution
At the Global Fintech Festival 2025 in Mumbai, Pine Labs' Tanya Naik highlighted AI and biometric innovations as game-changers in India's fintech landscape. Naik emphasized that these technologies enhance digital payments, improve customer experience, and streamline operations, reflecting Prime Minister's strong support for digital commerce through initiatives like UPI.
At the Global Fintech Festival 2025 in Mumbai, Tanya Naik from Pine Labs emphasized the transformative impact of technology and artificial intelligence on India's fintech sector, particularly in enhancing the efficiency and security of digital payments.
Naik spotlighted significant AI-driven innovations and biometric authentications, already making strides in areas like UPI and card payments, as crucial to the future of digital commerce in India.
Highlighting support from the Prime Minister, she noted the instrumental role political backing has played in promoting UPI's widespread adoption, marking a testament to the industry's success and paving the way for broader financial inclusivity.
