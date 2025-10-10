Left Menu

Dramatic Escape: Passengers Evacuate DTC Bus Inferno

A Delhi Transport Corporation bus caught fire in the Mori Gate area, leading to a dramatic evacuation. The conductor, Ajay Hooda, noticed a technical issue and stopped the bus just as a passenger alerted him about the fire. Fortunately, all passengers escaped unharmed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-10-2025 14:58 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 14:58 IST
Dramatic Escape: Passengers Evacuate DTC Bus Inferno
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

At least ten passengers had a dramatic escape after a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus was engulfed in flames in the Mori Gate area.

The bus conductor, Ajay Hooda, noticed a technical snag while the bus was en route from Narela. After consulting with depot staff, he halted the bus near Mori Gate for an inspection.

As the conductor parked, a passenger alerted him to the presence of fire. The bus was evacuated swiftly, ensuring all passengers exited safely and unharmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Top Health Insurance Providers in India 2025: Making Informed Choices for Your Well-being

Top Health Insurance Providers in India 2025: Making Informed Choices for Yo...

 India
2
Norwegian FA President Emphasizes Dialogue Amid Peace Deal Celebration

Norwegian FA President Emphasizes Dialogue Amid Peace Deal Celebration

 Global
3
Karnataka's Political Crossroads: Speculations of a November Revolution

Karnataka's Political Crossroads: Speculations of a November Revolution

 India
4
Diplomatic Gambits: Trump's Unyielding Quest for Global Peace

Diplomatic Gambits: Trump's Unyielding Quest for Global Peace

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025