Dramatic Escape: Passengers Evacuate DTC Bus Inferno
A Delhi Transport Corporation bus caught fire in the Mori Gate area, leading to a dramatic evacuation. The conductor, Ajay Hooda, noticed a technical issue and stopped the bus just as a passenger alerted him about the fire. Fortunately, all passengers escaped unharmed.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-10-2025 14:58 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 14:58 IST
At least ten passengers had a dramatic escape after a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus was engulfed in flames in the Mori Gate area.
The bus conductor, Ajay Hooda, noticed a technical snag while the bus was en route from Narela. After consulting with depot staff, he halted the bus near Mori Gate for an inspection.
As the conductor parked, a passenger alerted him to the presence of fire. The bus was evacuated swiftly, ensuring all passengers exited safely and unharmed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
