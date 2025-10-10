Dramatic Escape: Passengers Evacuate DTC Bus Inferno

At least ten passengers had a dramatic escape after a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus was engulfed in flames in the Mori Gate area.

The bus conductor, Ajay Hooda, noticed a technical snag while the bus was en route from Narela. After consulting with depot staff, he halted the bus near Mori Gate for an inspection.

As the conductor parked, a passenger alerted him to the presence of fire. The bus was evacuated swiftly, ensuring all passengers exited safely and unharmed.

