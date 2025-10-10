Left Menu

Tragic Road Collision Claims Two Lives

A fatal accident occurred near Jadaganakoppalu in Hunsur taluk early Friday morning, resulting in the deaths of a bus driver and cleaner, with 12 others injured. A truck and a bus collided on the Mysuru-Madikeri road. Police have registered a case and are investigating.

Updated: 10-10-2025 16:28 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 16:28 IST
An early Friday morning collision involving a truck and a bus led to the deaths of two individuals and left 12 passengers with minor injuries, according to local police reports. The tragic incident unfolded near Jadaganakoppalu in Hunsur taluk on the Mysuru-Madikeri road.

The victims, identified as Shamshad, the bus driver, and his cleaner Dinesh, were pronounced dead at the scene. The bus was en route to Mysuru while the cement-laden truck headed in the opposite direction towards Hunsur.

Following the accident, the injured passengers were admitted to various hospitals in the district for treatment. Authorities have registered a case and have commenced an investigation to determine the cause of the collision.

