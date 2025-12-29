Tragic Fall from a Rooftop: A Teen's Fatal Accident

In a heartbreaking turn of events, a teenage boy lost his life after a plastic shed at a restaurant in northwest Delhi's Gujranwala area gave way beneath him. The incident, reported on Monday by the police, involved 16-year-old Kabin, a local Class 11 student.

Police disclosed that a call was received on Saturday reporting the tragic fall. At the scene, officers found that Kabin had already been transported to a hospital by his friends. The young victim was spending leisure time with classmates Aryamen, Kabir, and Yash Tyagi at the eatery.

Authorities revealed that the group accessed the rooftop via a stairway, where Kabin climbed onto a plastic shed meant for covering a gallery space. Unfortunately, the structure failed to support him, causing a deadly fall. Despite immediate medical intervention, Kabin was pronounced dead at the hospital. Forensic teams are now determining the precise details of the accident.

(With inputs from agencies.)